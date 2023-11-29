Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1
29.11.2023 General News

Mr Drew and Kuami Eugene spark contentious royalty dispute

Mr Drew and Kuami Eugene spark contentious royalty dispute
29.11.2023 LISTEN

Highlife singer, Kuami Eugene’s assertive stance against former Highly Spiritual signee Mr Drew has reignited their contentious royalty dispute, with the former Lynx Entertainment artist expressing his willingness to exert his influence to obtain his due compensation.

11292023123608-1i841p5bbv-11292023121232-kuami-eugene-1.jpeg

Leveraging his established position in the music industry, Kuami Eugene successfully persuaded Mr. Drew to relinquish 50% of the copyright ownership for featuring on the former Highly Spiritual signee’s ‘Case’ song.

“Mr Drew might be older than me but I came before him so I can bully him. Mr Drew is like a next-door neighbour; we can vibe. After all that happened, he still called and sent me 50% of my royalties.” He said

Kuame Eugene, in an interview, claimed that after he was unable to get Mr. Drew to give him his share, he decided to involve lawyers and managed to get his share through that.

Reacting to Kuame Eugene’s comments, Mr Drew in a post on X labelled the former VGMA Artiste of the Year a liar and expressed that being younger in the industry is not something he should boast of.

11292023123608-k5frj7u2h0-11292023121232-citiuation-concert.jpeg

He wrote, “Aside from the fact that he's a liar, who made him think being younger than someone is a flex? Jon boy.”

Check the tweet below

-citinewsroom

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Digitalisation not Bawumias baby, Sunyani NCA still squatting under his watch — BR NDC Digitalisation not Bawumia’s baby, Sunyani NCA still squatting under his watch —...

2 hours ago

'Stop taxing our blood' — Female NDC MPs give NPP govt month to scrap sanitary pad tax 'Stop taxing our blood' — Female NDC MPs give NPP gov’t month to scrap sanitary ...

2 hours ago

IPPs on life support, supply of power not guaranteed if 2.3 billion debt not paid us – Chamber IPP’s on life support, supply of power not guaranteed if $2.3 billion debt not p...

2 hours ago

NDC head office vandalised by aggrieved supporters of disqualified Micheal Nii Yarboi NDC head office vandalised by aggrieved supporters of disqualified Micheal Nii Y...

2 hours ago

'Very senior, experienced lawyers've warned me judges ganging up against my office' — Kissi Agyebeng 'Very senior, experienced lawyers've warned me judges ganging up against my offi...

3 hours ago

Big Brother Nana Akufo-Addo Must Stop The Politics Of The Airbus Se-Ghana Bribery And Confront Headlong The Nauseating Corruption In His Government Big Brother Nana Akufo-Addo Must Stop The Politics Of The Airbus Se-Ghana Briber...

3 hours ago

Bono Region: Pregnant woman, 5 others die after horrific accident on Sunyani-Drobo road Bono Region: Pregnant woman, 5 others die after horrific accident on Sunyani-Dro...

3 hours ago

Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng ‘There is doom looming’ – Special Prosecutor cries over the trend of dismissiven...

3 hours ago

The future of agriculture is no more about simple farming tools; we must use emerging technologies – Bawumia The future of agriculture is no more about simple farming tools; we must use eme...

3 hours ago

Homosexual acts are intrinsically immoral but we must show LGBTQ+ people Gods love, mercy – Catholic Bishops Conference Homosexual acts are intrinsically immoral but we must show LGBTQ+ people God’s l...

Just in....
body-container-line