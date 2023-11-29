Mr Drew and Kuami Eugene spark contentious royalty dispute

29.11.2023 LISTEN

Highlife singer, Kuami Eugene’s assertive stance against former Highly Spiritual signee Mr Drew has reignited their contentious royalty dispute, with the former Lynx Entertainment artist expressing his willingness to exert his influence to obtain his due compensation.

Leveraging his established position in the music industry, Kuami Eugene successfully persuaded Mr. Drew to relinquish 50% of the copyright ownership for featuring on the former Highly Spiritual signee’s ‘Case’ song.

“Mr Drew might be older than me but I came before him so I can bully him. Mr Drew is like a next-door neighbour; we can vibe. After all that happened, he still called and sent me 50% of my royalties.” He said

Kuame Eugene, in an interview, claimed that after he was unable to get Mr. Drew to give him his share, he decided to involve lawyers and managed to get his share through that.

Reacting to Kuame Eugene’s comments, Mr Drew in a post on X labelled the former VGMA Artiste of the Year a liar and expressed that being younger in the industry is not something he should boast of.

He wrote, “Aside from the fact that he's a liar, who made him think being younger than someone is a flex? Jon boy.”

-citinewsroom