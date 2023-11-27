Modern Ghana logo
Agric Ministry announces road closures ahead of 39th National Farmers' Day Celebrations

Announcements Minister for Food and Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong
Minister for Food and Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong

The Ministry of Food and Agriculture has announced that there will be some road closures in Accra from November 27 to December 1 in preparation for the annual National Farmers' Day celebrations.

In a press release, the Ministry notified the public and government institutions that sections of key roads running from the Ridge Roundabout through Independence Square and the National Theatre will be blocked due to the upcoming "Agrifest Ghana 2023" agricultural fair.

According to the release, "The designated area for the fair encompasses the Ministerial enclave, starting from the Ridge Roundabout through the Principal Streets of Parliament House, Independence Square, the John Evans Atta Mills Court Complex, to the Principal Streets of the National Theatre."

In addition to major thoroughfares being closed, the Ministry said "The Starlet 91 road to the National Theatre traffic light" would also experience disruptions.

Special passes will be issued to allow ministers, heads of government departments and senior officials to access their offices amidst the roadblocks.

Others were advised to "park at either Independence Square or Afua Sutherland Park" with police providing security for vehicles.

The ministry’s statement added, "We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause."

However, its stressed the importance of the annual celebrations to "honor our gallant farmers."

The five-day Agrifest Ghana exhibition is a highlight of the National Farmers' Day festivities championed by Deputy Agriculture Minister Yaw Frimpong Addo.

