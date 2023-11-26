Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

It's not right; our leaders need to up their game — Atik Mohammed condemns absence of Finance Ministers during budget debate in parliament

Headlines It's not right; our leaders need to up their game —Atik Mohammed condemns absence of Finance Ministers during budget debate in parliament
3 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Atik Mohammed has voiced his disapproval of the absence of Finance Ministers during the 2024 budget debate in Parliament.

The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, currently engaged in a foreign assignment, leaving the responsibility of representing the ministry during the budget deliberations to his deputies.

However, to the surprise and concern of many, neither the Minister nor his deputies were present during this crucial parliamentary session.

The issue was brought to the forefront by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Tamale South and former Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu.

Expressing deep concern on the floor of the House, Iddrisu highlighted the absence of the Finance Minister and questioned the failure of his deputies.

He emphasized the significance of budget oversight, stating, "Budget oversight is our most important oversight function as Parliament, and budget oversight means a lot for the Ghanaian people."

Atik Mohammed, the former General Secretary of the People's National Convention (PNC), said this during an interview on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show.

He expressed his dismay at the Finance Ministers' decision not to attend Parliament during the budget debate, emphasizing the importance of the budget as the "most important document in the life of any government."

"It's not right, and it tells you how our leaders need to up their game," Mohammed asserted, criticizing the leadership for not taking the opportunity to break down the budget for the understanding of Ghanaians.

Mohammed further questioned the absence of the deputies at the Finance Ministry, stressing that the budget is a critical document that outlines expected revenue and expenditure.

He stated, “The budget shows how much money to get and how to expend it…Budget is just an estimate of your expected revenue; I mean an estimate of your revenue and your expenditure”, he stated.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

Top Stories

3 hours ago

It'll help the electric industry in Ghana to grow well in the next five to ten years —Nana Akomea commends gov't It'll help the electric industry in Ghana to grow well in the next five to ten y...

3 hours ago

It's not right; our leaders need to up their game —Atik Mohammed condemns absence of Finance Ministers during budget debate in parliament It's not right; our leaders need to up their game — Atik Mohammed condemns absen...

3 hours ago

Saturday: Forex Bureaus sells US dollar for GH12:25, BoG for GH11:58 on interbank as Cedi slightly depreciates Saturday: Forex Bureaus sells US dollar for GH¢12:25, BoG for GH¢11:58 on interb...

3 hours ago

Godfred Yeboah Dame, Attorney General and Minister of Justice Torrenco has no financial and technical capacity to partner TOR — Attorney Gener...

7 hours ago

Franklin Cudjoe, Founding President of IMANI Africa Reason for your impending 15% price adjustments on your products not clear — Fra...

8 hours ago

Lack of documented succession plans is major cause of chieftaincy conflicts Lack of documented succession plans is major cause of chieftaincy conflicts 

8 hours ago

Physical well-being of the rural people is as important as their spiritual needs Physical well-being of the rural people is as important as their spiritual needs...

9 hours ago

Fire gut structures behind Arts Centre in Accra Fire gut structures behind Arts Centre in Accra

9 hours ago

Scores of vehicles stuck on storm-ravaged gullies-riddled Dodowa-Afienya dirt road after Saturday heavy downpour Scores of vehicles stuck on storm-ravaged gullies-riddled Dodowa-Afienya dirt ro...

9 hours ago

Foreign Ministry to increase passport application fees Foreign Ministry to increase passport application fees 

Just in....
body-container-line