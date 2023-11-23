23.11.2023 LISTEN

In a historic moment marked by a visit to the Gbewaa Palace in Yendi, the Overlord of Dagbon, Ya-Naa Abubakari Mahami II, has congratulated Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on his election as the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the upcoming presidential election in 2024.

During the courtesy visit on Tuesday, Ya-Naa was happy about the landmark election of Vice President Bawumia as the first Northerner to lead the NPP.

"I have noted with satisfaction, as well as other Northerners, that you are the first-ever northerner to lead the NPP," Ya Na Abubakari stated.

"We definitely are proud of this achievement and know that you are more than qualified to occupy this lofty position in your party," he added.

The Overlord emphasized that Dr. Bawumia's elevation is well-deserved, considering his exemplary contributions to both the NPP and the development of Ghana.

"My son, your elevation to this high office is not a surprise to Ghanaians who follow our political development in the country. Your contributions to your party and the development of Ghana provide ample reasons why you should be elevated to lead your party," Ya-Naa Abubakari remarked.

He continued, stating, "No sincere and persistent contributions to a cause are ever lost, and this is well demonstrated in the reward that has been presented to you."

Acknowledging the responsibility placed on Dr. Bawumia's shoulders, Ya-Naa Abubakari expressed his hope that the Vice President would successfully lead the party to greater heights.

"This is a big responsibility that has been placed on your head, and I pray that you will be up to the task and carry out your duties as successfully as you can," he stated.

The Overlord advised Dr. Bawumia to remain humble and emphasized the importance of seeking God's guidance for continued success.

Concluding his remarks, Ya-Naa Abubakari extended his blessings and encouraged the Vice President to unite with other leaders and their supporters within the NPP for the greater good.