Minority slams gov’t for abandoning phase 2 of Ridge Hospital project

The Minority in Parliament has lambasted the government for what it describes as total neglect of the Accra Regional Hospital, commonly known as Ridge Hospital.

Speaking during the budget debate, Minority Chief Whip Governs Kwame Agbodza accused President Akufo-Addo’s government of neglecting healthcare and prioritising the construction of a $250 million headquarters for the Bank of Ghana.

“The second phase of that project has been suspended by the Akufo-Addo government. Interestingly, where they abandoned Ridge Hospital they are building a 250 million dollar Bank of Ghana Headquarters,” the Minority Chief Whip bemoaned.

Governs Kwame Agbodza continued, “As we sit here, if you are to choose health care and Bank of Ghana headquarters which one will you choose? Mr. Speaker, today we can boast of many health facilities under President Mahama.”

Making an argument to counter the Minority’s argument, the chairman of the Health Committee, Dr. Ayew Afriyie stressed that it is not healthy for the Minority to play politics with everything.

He said the construction of Agenda 111 hospitals is far-advanced and will be completed to improve health care delivery in the country.

Government is expecting that at least 50 of the agenda 111 hospitals will be completed and commissioned in the first half of 2024.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

