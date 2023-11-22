Akosombo dam spillage: Chief Imam donates relief items, GHS70,000 to flood victims

The National Chief Imam, His Eminence, Sheikh Dr. Osman Nuhu Sharubutu has made a donation to people in the North Tongu Constituency affected by the flooding caused by the spillage of the Akosombo dam.

In his donation, the National Chief Iman supported the flood victims with several relief items and a cash amount of GHS70,000.

On his visit, the National Chief Imam led special prayers for all the displaced persons including senior citizens, mothers, children, and other vulnerable persons in the 21 camps.

The cash donation was received by North Tongu Member of Parliament Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa and promptly handed over to the Accountability Elders Council to support the construction of the alternative housing project.

Reacting to the gesture from the National Chief Iman, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa expressed appreciation to His Eminence Sheikh Dr. Osman Nuhu Sharubutu.

“May I render profuse personal appreciation to His Eminence for the special prayers and blessings — an act of kindness I shall cherish all my life,” the MP said in a post on Facebook.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa further noted that Ghana will be “eternally grateful to Allah for the precious gift of this graceful, compassionate, peaceful, modest, caring, selfless, wise, distinguished and unifying religious leader par excellence.”