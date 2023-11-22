Middle Belt Development Authority signs MoU with Johan Cruyff Foundation to build 10 “Cruyff Courts” in Ghana

The mandate of the Middle Belt Development Authority (MBDA) is to oversee the rapid development of the Middle Belt Zone namely: the Ashanti, Eastern, Bono, Bono East, and Ahafo Regions.

It is the main vehicle for spearheading the development of these regions, to undertake social and economic development initiatives to eradicate poverty and ensure thriving communities in the Middle Belt Development Zone (MBDZ).

It is against the aforementioned background that the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the CEO of MBDA, Mr. Joseph Kumah Mackay and the CEO of Johan Cruyff Foundation, Niels Meijer, to build ten (10) Cruyff Courts (Astroturfs) in Ghana, within the Middle Belt Development Authority’s Jurisdiction.

The signing of the MoU followed an engagement by the Chief Executive Officer of the MBDA, Joseph Kumah Mackay, with the Johan Cruyff Foundation few months after his appointment as CEO of MBDA by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo in the first quarter of this year.

As part of the MoU, which was signed on Tuesday 21 November 2023, "Cruyff Courts", thus small soccer fields with artificial grass, would be constructed and integrated into neighbourhoods.

The Johan Cruyff Foundation was started in 1997 by Dutch soccer player and coach Johan Cruyff to provide opportunities for children, especially children with disabilities, to be active in sports and play.

The Foundation supports and develops impactful sports and play projects all around the world whilst focusing on children and youngsters for whom sport isn't a guaranteed part of their lives.

The two CEOs, speaking in turns, emphasized that the partnership will expand Ghana’s sports chain, especially in the football space, and also deepen the relationship between the two organizations for future partnerships and collaborations.

On his part, the Board Chairman of the MBDA Hon. Alex Kwaku Korankye who was part of the delegation and doubles as the witness to the signage, in his remarks, applauded the CEO of MBDA and the CEO of Forsports Foundation, Christopher Forsythe (The deal broker) for such a sterling job in securing this partnership.