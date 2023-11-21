Modern Ghana logo
You have a lame duck president; behave if you want the house to support you – Speaker Bagbin blasts Majority in Parliament

The Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin has admonished the Majority in Parliament to be on their best behaviour during the debate on the 2024 Budget Statement and Economic Policy of the government.

Following the presentation of the 2024 Budget by Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta last week, Parliament has today, Tuesday, November 21, commenced the debate on the budget.

In an advice to the Majority in Parliament, Speaker Alban Bagbin urged the group to strive to build consensus with the Minority.

He said the Majority now has a "limping Leader" Osei Kyei Mensah and President Akufo-Addo who has become a "lame duck."

This he argues is why the Majority in Parliament must behave and do things right to court the support of the entire House to push government's business.

“I expect the Majority who have a limping Majority leader, limping because when you look at his back, you're less than those in front of you. You have a lame duck president, a lame duck because you have elected a flagbearer, and loyalty and commitment are shifting. So, your president is now a lame-duck president.

“You need this side of the house to support you to finish your eight years. And so, if you don't behave well, we have difficulty in proceeding as a nation,” Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin noted.

The Speaker of Parliament continued, “Please, I expect you to cooperate; I will not allow them to bully you. You'll get sufficient time to put across your case.”

The Minority continues to hold the view that the 2024 Budget Statement and Economic Policy presented to Parliament is empty.

For the Majority in Parliament, the 2024 Budget will help government to achieve what it has set out to do to make the country better for Ghanaians.

