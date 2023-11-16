Modern Ghana logo
Fare thee well, Aba; Adieu, my dearest love – Kufuor eulogises late wife at state funeral

The state burial for the late former First Lady, Theresa Kufuor is underway at the Forecourt of the State House today, November 16.

In a tribute read on behalf of former President John Agyekum Kufuor, he described his late wife as God-sent.

He said his late wife fought a very good battle and his prayer is that God will reward her with a peaceful resting place.

“I am so thankful to the good Lord God for giving you to me as my life partner. Aba, you have earned your good rest and as the words of the Apostle Paul go: “You have fought the good fight, you have finished the race, you have kept the faith. Now there is in store for you the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will award to you on that day – and not only to you, but also to all who have longed for His appearing.”

“Fare thee well, Aba. Adieu, my dearest love,” ex-President John Agyekum Kufuor said in his tribute.

Late Theresa Kufuor joined her ancestors at her home in Peduase on October 1 at the age of 87.

The former First Lady married ex-President Kufuor in 1962 and spent 61 years with him, bringing forth five children.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

