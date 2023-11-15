Modern Ghana logo
I talked to him on Thursday and he was fine – Raphael Dwamena’s mother speaks on player’s death

The mother of Raphael Dwamena has opened up on how she received the news of the sad demise of her son over the weekend.

Ruby Akakpo revealed on Onua Sports on Maakye on Onua FM /TV on Tuesday, November 14 that she talked to her son just last Thursday, two days before the sad incident occurred.

“I talked to Nana Kwame on Thursday,” he told host Captain Smart , adding that the footballer was the type in constant touch with his family .

“He talks to me all the time on video call,” she said.

