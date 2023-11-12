Modern Ghana logo
Bawumia’s election was conscious, deliberate effort by Akufo-Addo – Inusah Fuseini

Inusah Fuseini, a former Minister of Lands and Natural Resources under the erstwhile Mahama’s administration has said that the election of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) was a “conscious and deliberate effort” by President Nana Akufo-Addo.

“This was a conscious deliberate effort by Nana Akufo-Addo, I mean there is no explanation for it than to say that this was project Nana Akufo-Addo and he said it after the election of Bawumia.

“He said he had gotten Bawumia elected as flagbearer and now he needed to get him elected as president,” Mr Fuseini said in an interview on the Nig Issue on Saturday, November 11.

Meanwhile, the Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Haruna Mohammed, has debunked assertions that Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's election as flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party was a project orchestrated by President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Haruna Mohammed clarified that Bawumia's electoral pursuits were driven by his ambitions and not orchestrated or directed by the President.

The Deputy General Secretary highlighted that Dr Bawumia was genuinely elected by delegates of the party and not whipped into line by President Akufo-Addo.

Responding to claims by former Tamale Central MP Inusah Fuseini that Dr Bawumia was elected because of President Akufo-Addo's machinations, Haruna Mohammed said: “Bawumia's election was not Akufo-Addo's project, the NPP never sponsored a candidate in the elections, we supervised an election.”

President Akufo-Addo delivering a speech after Dr Bawumia was elected flagbearer on Saturday, November 4, gave his assurance to help Dr Bawumia win the 2024 elections. He said the move remains one of his main tasks.

He said he would assist Dr Mahamudu Bawumia with all his energy to help him win the election of 2024.

President Akufo-Addo who was speaking at a ceremony to outdoor Vice-President Bawumia as the newly elected flagbearer and leader of the NPP on Saturday night [Nov 4] in Accra, stressed that Ghana could not afford the return of the NDC especially under the leadership of John Dramani Mahama.

To that, end, he has called on all members of the party to pull together and join hands and work hard during the campaign.

—Citi Newsroom

