Akufo-Addo govt suffers trust deficit — Prof. Gyampo

Akufo-Addo’s administration has a huge task to do to build public trust and confidence, a professor at the University of Ghana Ransorrfd Gyampo has said.

Prof Gyampo noted that the government is suffering trust issues, therefore, Vice President Dr Mahahud Bawumai will have the daunting task of convincing Ghanains to vote for him to become President after being elected flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

“This government suffers trust deficit, how are they going to rebuild public trust,” he said on the Key Points on TV3 Saturday, November 11 while commenting on the election of Dr Bawumia.

“How he is able to convince that things are better today than when he came?” Prof Gyampo further asked.

He indicated that for the first time in Ghana, people do not know whether to keep their money in the banks or in their bedrooms because of a lack of confidence in the banking system.

To him, the lack of confidence in the banking system demonstrates how badly the economy has been managed.

“The standards are high, we should subject our politicians to strict proof. This regime is super incompetent than the Mahama administration. Poeple do not know whether to keep their money in the banks or in their homes,” he said on the Key Points on TV3 Saturday, November 11 while commenting on the election of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Prof Gyamp said that Dr Bawumia will have a daunting task convincing Ghanaians that things are better currently than when the government came into being.

“I am not saying breaking the 8 can't be done, but it is difficult. Dr Bawumai must also be touting his track record in a manner that sounds convincing to Ghanaians.”

Dr Bawumia in his address to the nation after his election invited the youth of Ghana to come on board and join him as he seeks to win the presidency to implement his vision for Ghana.

“I have my own vision and priority,” he said, adding that ” I will listen to your concerns because we are partners in its process.”

Regarding the sufferings of Ghanaians, he said “I am as concerned as my fellow countrymen and women …the work of economic recovery is underway, GDP growth has picked up.”

Dr Bawumia further thanked the NPP for the support he has enjoyed over the years leading to his victory as flagbearer of the party for the 2024 general elections.

He recounted the support that he has enjoyed since he was first picked as running mate in for the 2008 elections.

“I do not take this support for granted,” he said in his acceptance speech after the NPP internal polls on Saturday, November 4.

He further said he is prepared to work with all the aspirants in the just-ended presidential primaries of the NPP for victory in the 2024 general elections.

In his victory speech on Saturday, November 4, he said “I am determined to work with all of them and all our supports to break the 8.”

To his main contender Kennedy Agyapong , he said “Well done, you really wanted to give me a down today.”

Kennedy Agyapong also called for unity among the members of the NPP to defeat the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2024 general elections.

Mr Agyapong who contested in the NPP presidential primaries said he accepts defeats in the just-ended presidential primaries of the NPP.

He asked the rank and file of the party to put whatever happened in the elections and come together to win the 2024 general elections.

“I believe the party has been fair and transparent. That is the only thing I have always been preaching, this election is fair, my grassroots have spoken, I accept the results in good faith,” he said.

He added “We are going to work tirelessly to break the 8. We should put everything behind us and let us unite this party, with unity I believe we can break the 8, that is all I have been preaching for, I congratulate the Election Committee, Police, EC , and the party members for the commitment you have shown for peace. We have to come together and give the NDC a showdown.”

Dr Bawumia polled a total of 118,210 votes out of 193,346 to become the winner.

His votes represent 61.47 percent of the total valid votes cast. His closest contender was Assin Central Member of Parliament ( MP ) Kennedy Ohene Agyapong , who polled a total of 71,996 votes, representing 37.41 percent to come second.

Former Minister of Food and Agriculture Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto polled 1,459, representing 0.76 percent to come third.

He was followed by former Mampong MP Francis Addai-Nimoh , who polled a total of 781, representing 0.41 percent.

