We only need a generator and projector to sink Bawumia; we'll play his own voices — Dafeamekpor

11.11.2023 LISTEN

South Dayi Member of Parliament Rockson Nelson Dafeamekor has said the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is ready for Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia ahead of the 2024 general elections.

He said the NDC has enough messages to use against him.

Mr Dafeamekpor indicated that as head of the economic management team, Dr Bawumia cannot claim that he is not part of the economic problems.

He described the resolve of the vice president to present his own vision as a “fallacy.”

“As for Dr Bawumia we in the NDC we are ready, all we need is a generator and projector and will use his own voice to sink him,” he said on the Key Points on TV3 Saturday, November 11.

Dr Bawumia in his address to the nation after he was elected NPP flagbearer in the November 4 internal elections, invited the youth of Ghana to come on board and join him as he seeks to win the presidency to implement his vision for Ghana.

“I have my own vision and priority,” he said, adding that ” I will listen to your concerns because we are partners in its process.”

Regarding the sufferings of Ghanaians, he said “I am as concerned as my fellow countrymen and women …the work of economic recovery is underway, GDP growth has picked up.”

Dr Bawumia further thanked the NPP for the support he has enjoyed over the years leading to his victory as flagbearer of the party for the 2024 general elections.

He recounted the support that he has enjoyed since he was first picked as running mate in for the 2008 elections.

“I do not take this support for granted,” he said in his acceptance speech.

He further said he is prepared to work with all the aspirants in the just-ended presidential primaries of the NPP for victory in the 2024 general elections.

In his victory speech on Saturday, November 4, he said “I am determined to work with all of them and all our supports to break the 8.”

To his main contender Kennedy Agyapong , he said “Well done, you really wanted to give me a down today.”

Kennedy Agyapong also called for unity among the members of the NPP to defeat the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2024 general elections.

Mr Agyapong who contested in the NPP presidential primaries said he accepts defeats in the just-ended presidential primaries of the NPP.

He asked the rank and file of the party to put whatever happened in the elections and come together to win the 2024 general elections.

“I believe the party has been fair and transparent. That is the only thing I have always been preaching, this election is fair, my grassroots have spoken, I accept the results in good faith,” he said.

He added “We are going to work tirelessly to break the 8. We should put everything behind us and let us unite this party, with unity I believe we can break the 8, that is all I have been preaching for, I congratulate the Election Committee, Police, EC, and the party members for the commitment you have shown for peace . We have to come together and give the NDC a showdown.”

Dr Bawumua polled a total of 118,210 votes out of 193,346 to become the winner.

His votes represent 61.47 percent of the total valid votes cast. His closest contender was Assin Central Member of Parliament ( MP ) Kennedy Ohene Agyapong , who polled a total of 71,996 votes, representing 37.41 percent to come second.

Former Minister of Food and Agriculture Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto polled 1,459, representing 0.76 percent to come third.

He was followed by former Mampong MP Francis Addai-Nimoh , who polled a total of 781, representing 0.41 percent.

—3news.com