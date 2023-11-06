The National Security Minister, Albert Kan-Dapaah, is set to appear before Parliament on Thursday, November 9, 2023 to provide answers to the recent attacks on residents of Garu and Tempane Districts in the Upper East Region by military personnel.

The assaults left over 50 people hospitalized, sparking outrage and calls for accountability.

The alleged military attack is believed to have been in retaliation for an earlier attack on National Security operatives by a vigilante group in Garu.

The situation has raised concerns among Members of Parliament, who have demanded a thorough investigation into the matter.

Andrew Amoako Asiamah, the Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, who was presiding over the proceedings when the issue was raised in the house, directed the National Security Minister to brief the legislators on the situation.

He emphasized the need for clarity, stating, "At the moment, what I want to do is to invite the Minister to appear before the entire house, come and brief us.

“Probably what we are hearing is different from what the Minister has on his sleeves. So let us invite the Minister to appear before the house, he will come and brief the house, and we will take it from there.

"So I am asking that the Minister appear before the house on Thursday, the 9th of November 2023, to brief the house concerning issues related to happenings at Garu and Tempane."

The appearance of the National Security Minister before Parliament is anticipated to shed light on the circumstances surrounding the alleged attacks and the government's raection to the incident.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that one of the victims of the military brutality in Garu and Tempane has lost his life.

Albert Alalzuulga, the Member of Parliament for Garu, confirmed this development in an interview with the media.

He expressed the community's deep sorrow and disappointment, stating, "It is sad to announce to you that one of the military brutality victims in Garu has died. It is a very sad development. The youth and everybody in the area are so saddened. We are so disappointed in the military and their actions. And we are disappointed in the government as well.

"What happened in Garu is most barbaric; it is most unfortunate. The residents who were arrested earlier were released on Friday. While some are home safely, others had to be taken to medical facilities due to their conditions. We are already calling on the government to compensate the victims, and if possible, we may have to take legal action.

“I don't think that the treatment of the people of Garu was fair. I think the government needs to address this. The military is taking Ghanaians for granted. It is our tax money that has bought the uniforms they are wearing. It is our tax money that has bought the vehicles and guns."