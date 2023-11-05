NPP flagbearer race: Concession Statement by Hon Francis Addai-Nimoh

I wish to congratulate the Vice President, Dr Mahamadu Bawumia for your election as the NPP's Presidential Candidate. I pledge my unqualified support to you and the NPP, as we prepare for the crucial elections of 2024.

While we couldn't achieve what we desired, we're not broken. We trust in the judgement of our distinguished delegates, and believe God's time, continues to be the best.

I thank all my supporters and well-wishers for your unflinching support throughout this journey. Our hardwork and sacrifices will not be in vain.

Let's work hard, so that together, we can break the eight.

Hon Francis Addai-Nimoh

Former MP, Mampong and NPP flagbearer hopeful