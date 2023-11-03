Major General Ayisi Amoah hands over authority at Military Southern Command

The Southern Command of the Ghana Army witnessed a transfer of leadership last week, as Major General Michael Ayisi Amoah handed over responsibility to Brigadier General Samuel Yeboah Asare.

A colorful ceremony was held on Friday, November 3, at the command headquarters in Oppong-Peprah Square to officially mark the change of command. Chief of Army Staff Major General Thomas Oppong-Peprah presided over the event as the guest of honour.

In his farewell remarks, Maj. Gen. Amoah said he had "enhanced the efforts of my predecessors to carry the command to greater professional standards, chalking up excellent results in all operational tasks and competitive exercises undertaken by the Ghana Army."

He added that "through collective efforts, the Command had attained a high standard of operational readiness."

Under his two-year tenure, the outgoing General Officer Commanding praised the "untiring efforts, dedication to duty and high standard of professionalism" displayed by Southern Command troops.

On his part the newly appointed commander, Brig. Gen. Asare pledged to "serve the people of Ghana as enshrined in the constitution" in his new role.

He congratulated Maj. Gen. Amoah for his "sterling performance" and commitment to upholding the command's spirit of "loyalty, cooperation, professionalism and dedication to duty."

COAS Maj. Gen. Oppong-Peprah commended Maj. Gen. Amoah's "instrumental leadership and efficient management," urging him to exemplify the same qualities in future appointments.