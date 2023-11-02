Lawyer Amo Darteh, a spokesperson for National Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer aspirant Kennedy Agyapong, has defended his boss, asserting that Mr Agyapong is known for his candour and fearlessness.

Mr Darteh maintained that Mr Agyapong is a rare politician in Ghana who boldly speaks the truth irrespective of whose OX is gored.

Amo Darteh's comments follows Kennedy Agyapong's recent claims that he was offered $800 million by the Bawumia camp in an attempt to persuade him to withdraw from the NPP's flagbearership race, scheduled for November 4, 2023.

In an interview with NEAT FM's "Ghana Montie" morning show, Darteh stated, "Ken will never lie.

“He mentioned some names when he spoke about the money offered. Why don't we call those persons to verify?"

Mr Darteh further challenges the Bawumia campaign team who claim that no money was offered Kennedy Agyapong.

He stated, "They are liars, they know."

