Your contribution to growth of Osei Tutu SHS unparalleled – Dr. Asare Yeboah honoured

Dr. Asare Yeboah, one of the most influential Headmasters of Osei Tutu Senior High School (SHS), has bowed out of active service with lots of compliments for his dedicated services.

At a retirement thanksgiving service, held at the campus of the Akropong-based boys’ school, the outgoing Head was lauded for ensuring tremendous transformation in all aspects of the academic life of the institution.

The well-wishers, including the School Board and Management, alumni, and a host of educational institutions, in multiple citations recognised him for his commitment to duty during his five-year tenure.

“Your contribution to the School is unparalleled,” the Right Reverend Stephen Kwaku Owusu, Kumasi Diocesan Bishop, Methodist Church Ghana (MCG) remarked.

The School, under the leadership of Dr. Asare Yeboah, he said, maintained a high sense of discipline while upholding the values, vision and mission for which the institution was set up.

Established in 1940 as one of the Royal Institutions in the Ashanti Region, Osei Tutu SHS began as a boys’ boarding school through to a training college before being converted into a secondary institution in the early 1970s.

It has over the years produced several notable alumni, including the late Justice Kweku Etrew Amua-Sekyi (Supreme Court Judge and Chairman of the National Reconciliation Committee of Ghana).

Former President of Ghana, John Agyekum Kufuor, and his brother, Dr Kwame Addo-Kufuor, a former Minister of Defence, passed through the institution.

It is a Methodist institution set up to achieve a high level of academic and moral excellence with a view to serving as a torchbearer to reflect the hopes and aspirations of Asanteman, in particular, and Ghanaians in general.

The School’s vision is to train and educate the boy child to be disciplined, responsible, effective and efficient, to use his talents to his benefit and the benefit of the entire society.

Under the leadership of Dr. Asare Yeboah, the institution consistently demonstrated good performances in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) in recent times.

In the area of science education, Osei Tutu SHS also showed strong presence in the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ).

On infrastructure, the outgoing Head supervised the construction of some critical facilities meant to boost academic activities, the provision of a bus from the Presidency, and set up a School farm which has yielded positive results.

He also enhanced good rapport between the School and alumni, thereby mobilising the needed resources for development projects.

The Rt. Rev. Owusu, in his address, honoured Dr. Asare Yeboah for living up to expectations.

The Methodist Church, he said, was elated about his legacies, and commended the teaching and non-teaching staff for their unflinching support.

A hallmark of his leadership in education was an unwavering commitment to discipline - championing an environment where students thrived academically, curbing disruptions and instilling a sense of responsibility and dedication.

Dr. Asare Yeboah’s foray into education began at the Bomaa SHS. Under his tutelage, students experienced an unparalleled level of teaching, as evidenced by a stellar 100 per cent pass rate in Mathematics.

Moving forward, he also had stints with the Mim SHS in 1992.

By 1993, the Ghana Education Service (GES), recognising his prowess, appointed him to elevate the standards of Chemistry and Mathematics at Ejisuman Secondary School.

His journey with the Anglican SHS started in 1994, marking a 24-year era filled with accomplishments.

His impact on education was cemented when he took on the mantle of Principal/Headmaster at the Methodist Technical Institute (MTI) Kwadaso in 2017, and his last revered position was at Osei Tutu SHS, where he guided young minds until his retirement in 2023.

Dr. Asare Yeboah thanked the school authorities for the honour and opportunity given him to serve the people.