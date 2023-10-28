Modern Ghana logo
Ga state mourns late Ga Manye Naa Dedei Omaedru III

Ga state mourns late Ga Manye Naa Dedei Omaedru III
The final funeral rites of the late Ga Manye Naa Dedei Omaedro III took place today, Saturday, October 28, 2023, at the Ga Mantse's Palace at Kaneshie in Accra, with a vibrant display of rich Ga culture.

The funeral ground was adorned in red, creating a poignant atmosphere as thousands of mourners from the Ga state and well-wishers gathered to pay their final respects to the late Naa Dedei Omaedro III.

In a heartwarming gesture, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo graced the occasion and made a generous donation of GH¢100,000 to support the funeral proceedings.

Former Member of Parliament of Tema East, Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus Glover, conveyed the president's condolences and expressed the state's sympathy to the bereaved family and the entire Ga State on the passing of the late Queen.

Additional donations included boxes of Malt, Heineken, water, whisky, and an assortment of other items, underscoring the community's collective support during this period of mourning.

Furthermore, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) showed their solidarity by contributing GH¢10,000 to the funeral activities, reflecting the unity and respect for tradition within the community.

Ga Manye, Naa Dedei Omaedro III, passed away in December 2022, leaving a significant void in the hearts of those who cherished and respected her leadership.

She was 88.
—Classfmonline

