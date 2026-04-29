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Julius Debrah represents Mahama at funeral of David Tamakloe’s father

By Attractive Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah
Social News Julius Debrah represents Mahama at funeral of David Tamakloe’s father
WED, 29 APR 2026

The Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, on Saturday led a high-powered government delegation on behalf of President John Dramani Mahama to the funeral of the late Paul Kofi Governor Tamakloe, father of David Tamakloe, President of the Private Newspapers and Online News Publishers Association of Ghana (PRINPAG).

The burial service, held at Klikor Kpordoave Tamakloe-Korpe in the Volta Region on April 25, 2026, drew a large gathering of government officials, political figures, traditional leaders, and community members who assembled to pay their last respects.

Representing the President, Mr. Debrah donated GH¢50,000 to support the funeral arrangements and to commiserate with the bereaved family. He conveyed President Mahama’s condolences and solidarity to the Tamakloe family during the solemn ceremony.

Mr. Debrah also used the occasion to reaffirm government’s commitment to improving living conditions in Klikor and surrounding communities. He announced plans to expand access to potable water, rehabilitate road infrastructure, and strengthen healthcare delivery in the area.

The Chief of Staff was accompanied by several high-profile dignitaries, including the Volta Regional Minister, James Gunu; Deputy Attorney General, Dr. Justice Srem-Sai; and Professor John Gatsi, an advisor to the Bank of Ghana.

Also present were the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Volta Regional Chairman, other party officials, members of PRINPAG, as well as residents of the community.

The ceremony was marked by heartfelt tributes celebrating the life and legacy of the late Tamakloe, who was remembered for his dedication to his family and his contributions to the development of his community.

Attractive Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah
Attractive Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah

Journalist and a Blogger Page: attractive-mustapha

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