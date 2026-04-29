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President Mahama highlights $150m WACA project during visit to Fuveme after tidal waves destruction

By Attractive Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah
General News President Mahama highlights $150m WACA project during visit to Fuveme after tidal waves destruction
WED, 29 APR 2026

President John Dramani Mahama has visited Fuveme in the Volta Region to assess the impact of recent tidal waves and engage directly with affected residents on both immediate relief efforts and long-term solutions.

During the visit, the President observed the extent of destruction caused by the waves, which have displaced families, damaged homes, and threatened livelihoods in the coastal community. He assured residents that government remains committed to addressing their concerns with urgency and sustainability.

President Mahama highlighted that Fuveme is among the communities covered under the World Bank-supported West Africa Coastal Areas Management Program (WACA), a $150 million initiative designed to combat coastal erosion and tidal wave impacts across vulnerable regions. He explained that the project is currently at the design stage but will soon transition into full implementation.

According to the President, key interventions under the program will include the construction of sea defence systems and groynes to protect the shoreline. In addition, ecosystem-based approaches such as coconut tree planting and mangrove restoration will be introduced to strengthen natural coastal resilience.

While awaiting the rollout of the broader project, the government is also considering immediate measures to ease the situation. These include dredging the estuary to reduce water pressure and help prevent further flooding and destruction.

Residents welcomed the visit and expressed hope that the planned interventions would bring lasting relief and safeguard their community from recurring tidal wave disasters.

Attractive Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah
Attractive Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah

Journalist and a Blogger Page: attractive-mustapha

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