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Drama in church as Prophetess tells lady to dump boyfriend

By Emmanuel Jacob Amissah
General News Prophetess and the lady with her guy
WED, 29 APR 2026 1
Prophetess and the lady with her guy

A moment of shock and tension unfolded during a church service after a prophetess publicly instructed a female congregant to end her relationship while her boyfriend stood right beside her.

According to accounts from the service, the prophetess, while ministering, singled out the woman and delivered what she described as a divine message. In a bold declaration, she reportedly said,

“God told me to tell you to break up with your boyfriend standing beside you, because the two of you have no future together,” she stated.

The statement instantly drew reactions from members of the congregation, with many left stunned by the direct and public nature of the message.

Eyewitnesses say the atmosphere became tense, as both the woman and her boyfriend appeared visibly uncomfortable.

Emmanuel Jacob Amissah
Emmanuel Jacob Amissah

Entertainment ReporterPage: emmanuel-jacob-amissah

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Comments

Awuradebasa | 4/29/2026 6:03:20 PM

Why are African so STU.PID ? What's the meaning of going to church?

Comments1
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