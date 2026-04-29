Pregnant woman dies after alleged delay in emergency surgery due to lack of bed at Kasoa hospital

A wave of grief has swept through the Kasoa community following the tragic death of a pregnant woman, identified as Opoku Abigail, under circumstances her family describes as deeply troubling.

According to relatives, Abigail reportedly died at the Kasoa Mother and Child Hospital after allegedly being denied an emergency caesarean section due to the unavailability of a recovery ward bed.

Family members say she had initially been referred from a private health facility to the hospital for urgent medical attention. However, upon arrival, she was reportedly left in the delivery ward for approximately 36 hours without undergoing the needed surgical procedure.

The family believes the delay in performing the emergency caesarean section ultimately led to her untimely death, raising serious concerns about access to critical maternal healthcare services.

As of now, hospital authorities are yet to publicly respond to the allegations.