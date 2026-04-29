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Wed, 29 Apr 2026 General News

Pregnant woman dies after alleged delay in emergency surgery due to lack of bed at Kasoa hospital

By Emmanuel Jacob Amissah
Pregnant woman dies after alleged delay in emergency surgery due to lack of bed at Kasoa hospital

A wave of grief has swept through the Kasoa community following the tragic death of a pregnant woman, identified as Opoku Abigail, under circumstances her family describes as deeply troubling.

According to relatives, Abigail reportedly died at the Kasoa Mother and Child Hospital after allegedly being denied an emergency caesarean section due to the unavailability of a recovery ward bed.

Family members say she had initially been referred from a private health facility to the hospital for urgent medical attention. However, upon arrival, she was reportedly left in the delivery ward for approximately 36 hours without undergoing the needed surgical procedure.

The family believes the delay in performing the emergency caesarean section ultimately led to her untimely death, raising serious concerns about access to critical maternal healthcare services.

As of now, hospital authorities are yet to publicly respond to the allegations.

Emmanuel Jacob Amissah
Emmanuel Jacob Amissah

Entertainment ReporterPage: emmanuel-jacob-amissah

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Comments

Awuradebasa | 4/29/2026 5:53:35 PM

We have a government in this nation? This could even be a planned issue by those doctors that were appointed by Akufo Addo and his NKWASEAFO PEOPLES PARTY Just like what just happened in Akosombo electric dam.

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Started: 25-04-2026 | Ends: 31-08-2026
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