Elderly woman loses home, cash and valuables to fire linked to erratic power supply

An elderly Ghanaian woman and her family have been left devastated after a fire, reportedly triggered by persistent power outages, destroyed parts of their home and consumed thousands of cedis in cash alongside other valuables.

The heartbreaking incident, which occurred in a residential community, has once again drawn attention to the growing concerns over unstable electricity supply commonly referred to as “dumsor” and its devastating impact on households and livelihoods.

According to family members, the fire broke out shortly after power was restored. Residents say such abrupt power fluctuations have become frequent, often accompanied by power surges that damage electrical appliances and increase the risk of fire outbreaks.

Eyewitnesses indicated that the flames spread rapidly through sections of the house before neighbors could intervene. Although no lives were lost, parts of the building were severely damaged.

Tragically, the elderly woman is said to have kept a significant amount of money in the house running into thousands of cedis which was completely destroyed by the fire. Household items, documents, and other valuables were also lost.

Family members described the situation as overwhelming, noting that the incident has left them financially and emotionally shaken.

The incident adds to a growing list of complaints from Ghanaians about erratic power supply and its ripple effects. In recent months, many households and small businesses have reported losses due to sudden outages and unannounced power restorations.

For small-scale traders, especially those dealing in perishable goods, “dumsor” has resulted in significant financial setbacks. From spoiled food items to damaged electrical equipment, the cost of unreliable electricity continues to mount.

Electrical experts warn that frequent power fluctuations can overstress wiring systems and appliances, increasing the likelihood of sparks and fires particularly in older buildings without surge protection systems.