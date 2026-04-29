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CDD-Ghana leads regional dialogue on strengthening the Office of the Special Prosecutor in Cape Coast

By Emmanuel Jacob Amissah
General News CDD-GHANA host OSP in Cape Coast
WED, 29 APR 2026
CDD-GHANA host OSP in Cape Coast

A regional dialogue on the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) was held yesterday at the Pempamsie Hotel in Cape Coast, drawing key stakeholders in governance, anti-corruption advocacy, and civil society to deliberate on strengthening accountability systems in Ghana.

The engagement was organized by the Centre for Democratic Development, Ghana (CDD-Ghana), a leading policy research and advocacy organisation dedicated to promoting democratic governance, transparency, and accountability in public institutions.

The dialogue focused on the mandate and operational effectiveness of the Office of the Special Prosecutor, with participants examining its role in investigating and prosecuting corruption and corruption-related offences. Discussions highlighted the need to enhance public trust in anti-corruption institutions while improving coordination among relevant state agencies.

Stakeholders also stressed the importance of transparency in governance processes, noting that a strong and independent OSP is crucial to Ghana’s broader fight against corruption. Participants called for sustained reforms that would equip the Office with the necessary legal, financial, and institutional support to deliver effectively on its mandate.

Beyond institutional concerns, the forum also explored ways to deepen citizen engagement in accountability efforts. Civil society actors emphasized that public participation and awareness are key to ensuring that anti-corruption efforts are not only government-driven but also citizen-supported.

CDD-Ghana, in its remarks, reiterated its commitment to creating platforms that foster informed dialogue on governance and accountability issues. The organization noted that such engagements are essential in building a stronger democratic culture and reinforcing trust between citizens and state institutions.

The Cape Coast dialogue forms part of ongoing national efforts to strengthen Ghana’s anti-corruption framework and improve the effectiveness of accountability institutions such as the OSP.

Emmanuel Jacob Amissah
Emmanuel Jacob Amissah

Entertainment ReporterPage: emmanuel-jacob-amissah

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