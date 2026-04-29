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U.C.C confirms lecturer and teaching assistant death in tragic accident

By Emmanuel Jacob Amissah
General News Late UCC lecturer and his teaching assistant
WED, 29 APR 2026
Late UCC lecturer and his teaching assistant

The University of Cape Coast (UCC) has been thrown into mourning following the untimely death of one of its senior lecturers, Dr. Kwabena Koforobour Agyemang, and his teaching assistant, Mr. Peter Amoadu-Asmah.

In an official press release dated Tuesday, April 28, 2026, the university’s management expressed profound shock and deep sorrow over the tragic incident, which claimed the lives of the two in a motor accident at Third Ridge on the Cape Coast–Accra highway.

According to the statement, Dr. Agyemang was a Senior Lecturer at the Department of Geography and Regional Planning. He was widely respected within the academic community for his dedication to teaching, research, and service. The university noted that his invaluable contributions and presence would be deeply missed by colleagues, students, and all who had the privilege of working with him.

Mr. Amoadu-Asmah, who served as his teaching assistant, was a National Service Personnel and a recent graduate of the same department. He had distinguished himself academically as the overall best graduating student, making his loss equally devastating to the university community.

Management of UCC extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, assuring them of their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

The university also appealed to the public, particularly the media, to exercise sensitivity and circumspection in their reportage of the incident.

Emmanuel Jacob Amissah
Emmanuel Jacob Amissah

Entertainment ReporterPage: emmanuel-jacob-amissah

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Started: 25-04-2026 | Ends: 31-08-2026
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