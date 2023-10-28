Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

I’ve not stolen any PNC vehicle – David Apasera

Headlines Ive not stolen any PNC vehicle – David Apasera
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Mr David Apasera, the 2020 flagbearer of the People’s National Convention (PNC), has vehemently denied stealing a vehicle that belongs to the party.

The former MP explained that the vehicle belonged to him, not the party, as alleged.

Days ago, the PNC filed a complaint with the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service against David Apasera, alleging that he stole a party vehicle with registration number GN 7506-20.

The vehicle also has the chassis number JTMHUO1J704197708.

He is alleged to have changed the vehicle’s documentation to his name.

The petition, signed by General Secretary Janet Nabla, requested that the CID should arrest David Apasera for allegedly stealing a Toyota Landcruiser vehicle and changing its documentation to his name and that it should also investigate which DVLA office/official helped him to change the document to his name.

Dr. Edward Mahama allegedly gave the vehicle to the party, and the party later gave it to David Apasera to facilitate his presidential campaign for the 2020 general election as the party’s then-presidential candidate.

At the end of the elections, he was supposed to return the vehicle to the party, but he allegedly refused, and the party lodged a complaint with the Nima Police Station, the Greater Regional Police Command and also the National CID Headquarters.

In an interview with Selorm Adonoo on Eyewitness News on Citi FM, David Apasera, accused the General Secretary of being used by the 2016 presidential candidate of the party Dr Edward Nasigrie Mahama.

“The vehicle is mine and not for the party as alleged. Janet is being used by Dr Edward Nasigrie Mahama.”

-citinewsroom

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Accra: Purification rites herald arrival of mortal remains of Ga Manye Accra: Purification rites herald arrival of mortal remains of Ga Manye

2 hours ago

Quadruplets delivered through caesarean section in Koforidua Quadruplets delivered through caesarean section in Koforidua

2 hours ago

Ive not stolen any PNC vehicle – David Apasera I’ve not stolen any PNC vehicle – David Apasera

2 hours ago

NR: Bagre dam spillage: Over 2,000 people displaced in Kpandai N/R: Bagre dam spillage: Over 2,000 people displaced in Kpandai

2 hours ago

Vote for a candidate based on competence and not religion – Matthew Opoku Prempeh Vote for a candidate based on competence and not religion – Matthew Opoku Prempe...

2 hours ago

Amanful Chieffuneral: Takoradi shops, offices comply with STMA funeral directives Amanful Chief funeral: Takoradi shops, offices comply with STMA funeral directiv...

4 hours ago

AP - Abed Khaled Israel pounds Gaza after night raids targeting Hamas tunnels

15 hours ago

Prempeh College files injunction against grand finale of 2023 National Science and Math Quiz Prempeh College files injunction against grand finale of 2023 National Science a...

16 hours ago

OccupyGhana demands Constitutional Commission of Inquiry into Akosombo Dam spillage OccupyGhana demands Constitutional Commission of Inquiry into Akosombo Dam spill...

16 hours ago

Heh! Kennedy, gyae ruff; you called farmers fools and now you're saying agric is the way – Senyo Hosi exposes Ken Agyapong Heh! Kennedy, gyae ruff; you called farmers fools and now you're saying agric is...

Just in....
body-container-line