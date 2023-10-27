Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Our people are in pain, help rebuild our community – Mepe Manklado tells gov’t

Social News Our people are in pain, help rebuild our community – Mepe Manklado tells govt
3 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Manklado for Mepe, Togbe Kwasi Nego VI, has appealed to government to help resettle the people of Mepe who have been affected by the spillage of the Akosombo and Kpong dams.

Togbe Nego wants government to help the people of Mepe regain their livelihoods as properties of farmland among others have been lost in the disaster.

According to the Manklado, the people of Mepe keep asking for compensation from government.

“Our people are in pain they are crying for survival they need food to eat their homes have been destroyed. They keep asking of a resettlement plan they keep asking for compensation.”

He noted that, as a community that has sacrificed a lot to ensure Ghanaians and other countries which draw power from Ghana to do so, the least government could do is to compensate residents.

“We at the lower Volta we’ve sacrificed so much for the country and even other African countries who depend on Ghana for electricity but we have not benefitted from all this. We still pay electricity bills at least we could have been compensated by not paying electricity...”

The Manklado, also expressed the appreciation of the people of Mepe to the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, the FDA, the DCE and all who have supported the people of Mepe since the disaster occurred.

“All our cry today is that our properties have been destroyed. All our properties were in the water, our farms, we want you to help us resettle our people we have to rebuild our community,” Togbe Nego added.

The Mepe Manklado was speaking at a durbar of chiefs and people of the area held at the St. Kizito Senior High School during a tour of the area by the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta on Friday, 27 October 2023.

-classfmonline

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Late Ga Manye to be buried tomorrow; body to visit all royal homes before burial Late Ga Manye to be buried tomorrow; body to visit all royal homes before burial

1 hour ago

Dumsor to persist until enough gas supply assured – GRIDCo Dumsor to persist until enough gas supply assured – GRIDCo

1 hour ago

Flagbearer race: NPP announces voting centres Flagbearer race: NPP announces voting centres

1 hour ago

Court adjourns trial of NAM1 to November 17 to allow the state complete filing of witness statements Court adjourns trial of NAM1 to November 17 to allow the state complete filing o...

1 hour ago

Sekondi-Takoradi: Demonstrators refuse to hand over petition to Ministers rep Sekondi-Takoradi: Demonstrators refuse to hand over petition to Minister’s rep

1 hour ago

UTAG gives govt 21 days to address concerns or it will embark on strike UTAG gives gov’t 21 days to address concerns or it will embark on strike

3 hours ago

Our people are in pain, help rebuild our community – Mepe Manklado tells govt Our people are in pain, help rebuild our community – Mepe Manklado tells gov’t

3 hours ago

Dam spillage: Contact us before engaging our people for donations – Mepe Development Association to donors Dam spillage: Contact us before engaging our people for donations – Mepe Develop...

3 hours ago

Medical officer on dialysis urge Ghanaians against bad eating habits and unhealthy lifestyle Medical officer on dialysis urge Ghanaians against bad eating habits and unhealt...

3 hours ago

Paramount Chief of Adidome warn victims against returning to their flooded home Paramount Chief of Adidome warn victims against returning to their flooded home

Just in....
body-container-line