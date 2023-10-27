Our people are in pain, help rebuild our community – Mepe Manklado tells gov’t

Manklado for Mepe, Togbe Kwasi Nego VI, has appealed to government to help resettle the people of Mepe who have been affected by the spillage of the Akosombo and Kpong dams.

Togbe Nego wants government to help the people of Mepe regain their livelihoods as properties of farmland among others have been lost in the disaster.

According to the Manklado, the people of Mepe keep asking for compensation from government.

“Our people are in pain they are crying for survival they need food to eat their homes have been destroyed. They keep asking of a resettlement plan they keep asking for compensation.”

He noted that, as a community that has sacrificed a lot to ensure Ghanaians and other countries which draw power from Ghana to do so, the least government could do is to compensate residents.

“We at the lower Volta we’ve sacrificed so much for the country and even other African countries who depend on Ghana for electricity but we have not benefitted from all this. We still pay electricity bills at least we could have been compensated by not paying electricity...”

The Manklado, also expressed the appreciation of the people of Mepe to the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, the FDA, the DCE and all who have supported the people of Mepe since the disaster occurred.

“All our cry today is that our properties have been destroyed. All our properties were in the water, our farms, we want you to help us resettle our people we have to rebuild our community,” Togbe Nego added.

The Mepe Manklado was speaking at a durbar of chiefs and people of the area held at the St. Kizito Senior High School during a tour of the area by the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta on Friday, 27 October 2023.

