Govt working to manage migration — Interior Ministry

The Chief Director of the Ministry of the Interior, Mrs Adelaide Anno-Kumi, has said the government is working to create a government-led mechanism to manage migration per the National Migration Policy.

The Chief Director stated that the National Coordination Mechanism on Migration would facilitate cooperation and coordination of interventions among relevant stakeholders with migration-related functions.

According to her, the diaspora constituted an important part of Ghana’s migration management strategies, adding that much more has to be done to encourage actual investment from the diaspora and reinforce the current regime to make engagement with the diaspora easier.

The Chief of Mission of the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) Ghana, Madam Fatou Dialo Ndiaye, commended the government for embracing, supporting and advancing diaspora matters in Ghana.

She said Ghana is now an African champion in the Global Compact on Migration.

The Migration Coordination Platform-Diaspora Engagement and National Development meeting was organised by IOM Ghana with support from the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) and the International Centre for Migration Policy Development.