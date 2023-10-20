Modern Ghana logo
National House of Chiefs reject revised Dagbon constitution

The National House of Chiefs has rejected the revised Dagbon constitution, which was presented to the House for approval and adoption.

This decision comes in response to concerns raised by some chiefs regarding unresolved boundary issues.

As a result, the National House of Chiefs has called for more stakeholder consultations to ensure that all outstanding territorial issues are addressed before adopting the constitution.

Naa Puowelle Karbo, Vice President of the National House of Chiefs, announced this decision during a meeting of the National House of Chiefs held in Kumasi.

“The National House of Chiefs has decided that they should go back and have some consultation and then come back. We have no problem with the various aspects of the Constitution,” he said.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Mumuni, a former Foreign Affairs Minister who served as a consultant to the committee that reviewed the constitution, insists that boundary issues should not prevent the adoption of the constitution.

“They have lived in those boundaries in peace and, of course, there are a few issues here and there. There may be issues about boundaries, between us and our neighbours and therefore, the Dagbon traditional authority should set up a technical committee to determine precise boundaries. Right now, we don’t have precise boundaries.”

“The issues that have been raised regarding boundaries have been anticipated. Provision has been made to take care of it. We are submitting that this process can go on and the issues of boundaries will be taken on board at the appropriate time,” Muhammad Mumuni said.

