World Vision celebrates 2023 World Food Day

World Vision Ghana last Monday joined the rest of the world to celebrate ‘World Food Day’.

The day instituted by the United Nations brings together development practitioners, communities, families and individuals to reflect on the current food and nutrition security status of countries around the world and also raise awareness about child hunger and malnutrition as wars, conflicts, economic hardships, climate vulnerabilities, biodiversity loss and poverty further deepens the vulnerability of households thereby affecting their ability to provide adequately for their families.

To mark the day, World Vision Ghana held a mini launch of its ENOUGH campaign in six of its Area Programmes namely; Garu and Bawku West in the Upper East region, Fanteakwa and Affram Plains North in the Eastern region, Krachi West in the Oti region and Kadjebi in the Volta region by distributing 911 chickens among 394 children from vulnerable households.

The support forms part of World Vision Korea’s Financial Year 2023 livestock campaign aimed at eradicating hunger, malnutrition and promoting easy access to safe and nutritious food for everyone.

Speaking during the event at Zeibilla, Mr. Maxwell Amedi, Food Security & Resilience Technical Programme Officer of World Vision Ghana said “the support has come at the right time as it contributes towards Ghana’s food systems transformation.”

The Bawku West Cluster Manager, Mr Robert Pwazaga said, the ENOUGH campaign is a clear demonstration of World Vision Ghana’s commitment towards improving the wellbeing of the most vulnerable children, their families and communities.

The Sponsorship Manager of Krachi West Cluster of World Vision Ghana, Mabel Akuyo Adorbor who witnessed the event described the food as a basic human right of every child and therefore crucial in building a sustainable future.

The Cluster Manager of Krachi West, Mr Irvine Aboagye urged the recipients to take good care of the birds so as to reap the expected benefits from them.

Beneficiaries who were visibly elated by the gesture expressed their appreciation to World Vision Korea and their Ghana counterparts for their continuous support towards the well-being of their families.