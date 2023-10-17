KAIPTC hosts ‘Her CyberTracks West Africa Forum’ to advocate for more women in cybersecurity

The Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC) is hosting the ‘Her CyberTracks West Africa Forum’ this week.

The ‘Her Cyber Tracks West Africa Forum’ is being implemented by the GIZ Project Partnership for Strengthening Cybersecurity that is commissioned by the Federal Foreign Office of Germany in collaboration with the International Telecommunication Union (UN) and the coordinating staff of KAIPTC.

Through capacity development and mentoring, the initiative aims to promote women's full, equal and meaningful representation in cybersecurity policy and diplomacy.

In its first year, participation is open to women from West Africa and select European countries.

The 3-day Forum commenced at the Centre on Tuesday, October 17, and will be climaxed on Thursday, October 19.

The forum represents a pivotal moment in the journey towards strengthening cybersecurity and advancing the vital cause of women's participation.

Delivering his remarks to open the Forum on Tuesday, the Commandant of KAIPTC, Maj Gen Richard Addo Gyane said he is delighted that the KAIPTC has been chosen to host the Her CyberTracks Africa Forum.

Noting that the timing could not be more fitting, he indicated that not only does the programme align with the Centre's commitment to inspiring African women leaders in peace and security, but it also coincides with National Cyber Security Month in October.

He said this synergy provides KAIPTC with a unique opportunity to reinforce its dedication to Women, Peace, and Security while advancing its cybersecurity efforts.

In his address, Maj Gen Richard Addo Gyane advocated for more women in cybersecurity, insisting that this lead to effective responses to gender-specific threats including online harassment and stalking.

“Certain cyber threats, such as online harassment and stalking, disproportionately affect women. Having women in cybersecurity positions can lead to a better understanding of effective responses to these gender-specific threats. Hence, promoting women in cybersecurity contributes to the broader goals of gender equality and inclusivity in the tech industry. It helps break down barriers and promote equal opportunities for all,” Maj Gen Richard Addo Gyane said.

According to the KAIPTC Commandant, it is essential to create an inclusive and supportive environment that encourages women to pursue careers in the field, which will in turn provide opportunities for their growth and advancement in order to fully realize the importance of women in cybersecurity.

He said it is therefore imperative to put in measures such as mentorship programs, educational initiatives, and policies that promote diversity and equal representation in cybersecurity organizations.

Before concluding his welcome address, Maj Gen Richard Addo Gyane encouraged participants of ‘Her CyberTracks West Africa Forum’ to embrace the opportunity they have been presented at the forum with enthusiasm, dedication, active engagement, networking, and collaboration.

He also admonished participants of the forum to “be bold, be innovative, and be the change-makers who will lead us toward a more inclusive and secure cyber landscape.”

KAIPTC Commandant Maj Gen Richard Addo Gyan with Communications Minister Ursula Owusu-Ekuful

Gracing the opening ceremony of the forum, the Minister for Communications and Digitalisation for Ghana, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful stressed that the importance of enabling women’s active engagement in the cybersecurity domain cannot be overemphasised.

She said there is a need to take deliberate steps to encourage more women to enter the cybersecurity space, especially in a digital world where cybersecurity has become absolutely critical in day-to-day life.

“Luckily for us, there is a critical skills shortage in this sector and I keep saying that technology is made for women. It is incumbent on us to embrace the opportunities that it affords us to work remotely, to work safely, to multitask and to use our natural inborn skills to also impact this sector. So whatever we need to do to encourage more women into this space we will do it,” Ursula Owusu-Ekuful assured.

While extending her appreciation to GIZ, ITU, and KAPITC for putting together the forum, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful called for more comprehensive education programmes and scholarships for women to equip them with the expertise to work in the cybersecurity space.

“Thank you for the opportunity to share my experiences and I hope I have encouraged you to take whatever you are going to learn here seriously and to see that it may possibly open the door for you in other future engagements. The future is digital and the future is women,” Ghana’s Minister for Communication and Digitalisation said.

In attendance at the opening of the Forum were H.E Regine Grienberger, Cyber Ambassador of Germany, H.E Daniel Krull, Ambassador of Germany to Ghana, H.E. Mrs. Damtien L. Tchintchibidja, Vice-President of the ECOWAS Commission, and Ms. Anne-Rachel Inne, Director of the ITU Regional Office for Africa.

Her CyberTracks West Africa Forum is not just a one-off event but also a transformative experience that spans four months, encompassing online training, mentorship circles, and networking events.

Beyond the Her Cyber Tracks West Africa Forum which is rallying stakeholders towards strengthening cyber security and advancing the participation of women in the cyber security space, KAPITC has since October 1, been engaging its social media community by providing daily tips on cybersecurity with the hashtag #CyberMonthKAIPTC on Facebook, Instagram, and X (formerly Twitter).

The KAIPTC believes that promoting women in cyber security contributes significantly to the broader goals of gender equality and inclusivity in the technology industry.