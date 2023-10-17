STU Pro-VC underscores importance of investing in secondary education

17.10.2023 LISTEN

The Pro-Vice Chancellor of Sunyani Technical University, Prof. Justice Solomon Korantwi-Barimah, says investing in secondary education can profoundly impact lives and future success as it enhances career opportunities and the potential to improve critical thinking, problem-solving and communication skills.

Additionally, he argues, education can foster personal growth, nation building, creativity, and confidence, ultimately leading to a more fulfilling and satisfying life.

Addressing the 50th Anniversary celebration of Nkoranza Secondary-Technical School at Nkoranza in the Bono East region, Prof. Korantwi-Barimah reiterated that “education is the best investment in ourselves and our future, and the benefits are invaluable.”

“Therefore, let’s all see the promotion of secondary school education in Nkoranza as our collective responsibility and together, we can proudly look back in future and be proud of our contributions in the education sector. As stakeholders, let’s play complementary roles in promoting the growth and development of education in our communities and by doing so contribute to making Nkoranzaman a fairer, more peaceful, and developed state,” he emphasised.

Prof. Korantwi-Barimah observed that access to secondary education in Nkoranza had reasonably increased mainly due to policies by successive governments aimed at increasing access and expanding infrastructure as well as the provision of training equipment.

He mentioned the construction of Community Day Senior High Schools across the country and the introduction of the Free Senior High School policy as some of the interventions by successive governments to ensure that more students enjoy secondary school education in Ghana.

Challenges

The Pro-Vice Chancellor of STU however noted that despite the relevance of secondary school education to the socio-economic development of this country, several bottlenecks continue to militate against the smooth growth and development of secondary school education in Nkoranza.

Among them, he mentioned, is the lack functioning ICT laboratories and computers, adding that: “This is very unfortunate because it puts the students in this area in a disadvantaged position as against their counterparts in well-endowed schools in the cities because at the end of the day, they are all expected to write the same final examination.”

“The second pressing challenge I wish to underline lies in the fact that most, if not all the schools, lack modern science laboratories to aid the study of science and engineering programmes such as Chemistry and Physics. The provision of modern science laboratories across our senior high schools will further enhance the study of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), which is a key area of emphasis in the current educational curriculum,” he stated.

Prof. Korantwi-Barimah also expressed grave concern about the poor state of inner roads in all secondary schools in the Nkoranza area.

He stressed: “Inner roads in all secondary schools in Nkoranza are in a horrible state. This situation does not make the environment conducive for teaching and learning. In the dry season, students and teachers are greeted with dust all over the campus and in the rainy season, as we are currently witnessing, the whole place becomes very muddy, impeding movements.”

Recommendations

The Pro-Vice Chancellor recommended that the Nkoranza South and North Municipal and District Assemblies should team up with the GES to identify strategic private sector partners/institutions to provide strategic assistance to augment the government’s efforts in providing and improving infrastructural facilities in the secondary schools in this area.

He further urged the government to invest more in the provision of textbooks, and other teaching and learning materials to aid effective academic work, adding that the practice where students and teachers complain about the unavailability of textbooks for use by schools is very appalling and must not be allowed to continue.

“With regards to the expansion of infrastructural facilities such as classrooms, dining facilities, dormitories, teachers’ quarters, ICT labs, and road networks in secondary schools, the government has the responsibility to ensure that these are provided. A good number of the Senior High Schools are in rural areas and so the provision of such basic facilities will go a long way to boost teaching and learning," he stated.

Nkoranza Sec-Tech

The Nkoranza Secondary-Technical School was established in 1973 with an initial enrolment figure of 71, comprising 67 males and 4 females. From just one secondary school in 50 years ago, Nkoranza can now boast of five Senior High and Technical Schools. These are Nkoranza Secondary/Technical School, Nkoranza Technical Institute, Busunya Senior High School, Osei Bonsu SHS at Yefri and Akuma Senior High School.

The 50th anniversary celebrations of Nkoranza Secondary-Technical School attracted a large number of people from all walks of life including traditional authorities, the academia, politicians and old students of the school.

The colourful event was on the theme: “50 years of Secondary Education in Nkoranza. An instrument for social change and the best investment for the future.”