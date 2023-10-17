UTV invasion: I’m saddened by fines imposed on NPP hooligans; it’s just a mockery – Justice Abdulai

Private legal practitioner, Justice Abdulai has shared his view on the outcome of the case involving the hooligans who invaded the studios of United Television (UTV) and identified themselves as New Patriotic Party (NPP) supporters.

On October 7, several people invaded the United Television (UTV) studios at Tesano in the Greater Accra Region and stalled the United Showbiz programme.

Following a report by the management of UTV and the Ministry of Information, the Police proceeded to arrest 16 of them on the premises of UTV.

They were subsequently charged for being on the premises for an unlawful purpose and arraigned before the court on Monday, October 16.

The accused persons pleaded guilty to the charge against them and were, therefore, convicted on their own pleas and sentenced to a fine of 200 penalty units each which amounts to Two Thousand Four Hundred Ghana Cedis (GH₵ 2,400.00) in default 3 months imprisonment.

Speaking to TV3 on the ruling, Justice Abdulai said it is not deterrent enough. According to him, the ruling is a mockery.

“I was completely taken aback when I saw the fines imposed on the accused persons that invaded the office while a live programme was airing. I keep asking myself and any other person who goes to shows at night, how it would feel. The kind of fear that you will entertain when you hear the sounds of mass of people threatening to cause mayhem while you are on the show, it is that scary.

“What happened is such a mockery and I wonder whether it serves all the principles underlining punishments and indeed underlining the building of stronger democracy with the media being used as the forefront. This is why I am so saddened by the decision that was handed today,” Justice Abdulai said on Monday night.

He argued that it would have been better to sentence the accused persons to tougher punishment to serve as a deterrent to others.