President Akufo-Addo leaves for US to speak on security situation in West Africa

By Rex Mainoo Yeboah, ISD || contributor
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Wednesday left for the United States of America to deliver a keynote address on the security situation in the West African Region at the United States Institute of Peace (USIP).

As West Africa and the Sahel face a wave of extraconstitutional movements and growing political instability, the United States and its partners are seeking ways to best support Ghana, seen as one of the United States’ most enduring democratic partners in West Africa, and other longstanding democracies in the region, to promote and sustain democracy as a governance model.

The discussion with President Akufo-Addo will also examine Ghana's critical role as a regional leader in promoting peace, stability and sustainable development, with the President also set to meet with other US officials whilst in Washington D.C.

He was accompanied by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Hon. Shirley Ayorkor Botchway and officials from the Presidency and Foreign Ministry.

President Akufo-Addo will return to Ghana on Sunday, 15th October 2023.

