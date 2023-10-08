Dampare leads Police Administration to commiserate with Kufuor, family over demise of Mama Theresa

Modern Ghana logo
The Police leadership, led by the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare on Friday paid a courtesy call on the Former President John Agyekum Kufour at his residence at Peduase.

The visit was to commiserate with him on the loss of his wife, the Former First Lady, Mrs. Theresa Kufour.

The later Former First Lady died at her Peduase Residence on Sunday evening, October 1, 2023, at age 87.

The late Mrs Kufuor was a nurse and midwife and served as the First Lady from January 1, 2001, to December 31, 2008, under the Administration of her husband, former President Kufuor.

A day after the demise of the former First Lady, the Government directed that all flags should fly at half-mast for a week in her honour. Meanwhile, a book of condolence has been opened in the house of the former President.

GNA

