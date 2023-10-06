Modern Ghana logo
Doli Bridge washout: Highway Authority directs heavy vehicles to use alternative routes

The Ghana Highways Authority has announced changes to travel routes for heavy duty cargo trucks plying the route between Techiman and Wa in the Savannah Region, effective October 4.

The Authority advised that all articulated vehicles and cargo trucks heading to Wa from Techiman must now use the Techiman-Kintampo-Fufulso (Damongo Junction) road through Damongo and Sawla.

Similarly, trucks traveling from Wa towards Techiman have been directed to use the Wa-Sawla-Damongo-Fufulso (Damongo Junction) route.

This directive comes after discussions between the Ministry of Roads and Highways, the Ghana Highways Authority and the Savannah Regional Security Council regarding the damage to the bridge at Doli in the Bole District a few weeks ago.

The bridge is said to have been washed away after a nearby dam burst, leaving the road from Bole to Wa impassable.

The Ghana Police Service will enforce the new vehicle routing until the bridge is repaired.

The changes are aimed at providing safe alternative routes for heavy vehicles while repairs are underway.

Commuters are advised to follow the Highway Authority's guidance for their safety.

