Tinubu’s Certificate: I’m fighting for the enthronement of truth, morality and accountability – Atiku Abubakar

2023 presidential candidate of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has insisted that he will not back down from questioning the authenticity of President Bola Tinubu's Chicago State University degree certificate until the matter is resolved by the Supreme Court.

He accused Tinubu of submitting a forged certificate to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The PDP presidential hopeful emphasized that the issue is beyond politics. He noted that it is about morality, truth and transparency in public service.

At a press conference on Thursday, October 5 Atiku explained his resolve to probe Tinubu's certificate, stating: "This quest is not for or about Atiku Abubakar. It is a quest for the enthronement of truth, morality and accountability in our public affairs."

He called on all Nigerians, including religious, traditional and political leaders, as well as presidential candidates Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso, to join him in the campaign for probity and justice regarding Tinubu's certificate.

"I am calling on all well-meaning Nigerians, leaders of thought, our religious leaders, our traditional leaders, our community leaders, our political leaders, and in particular, Governor Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso of the NNPP and, the leaders of every political party in Nigeria, and, indeed, every single person who loves this country, as I do, and who wishes nothing but the best for the country, as I do, to join me in this campaign," Atiku stated.

Last week, Chicago State University confirmed that Tinubu attended the school from 1977 to 1979 and was awarded a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration with honors in June 1979.

However, Atiku maintained that he will not accept the confirmation until Nigeria's apex court gives a verdict on the matter.

"I will only back off from the fight after Nigeria Supreme Court gives a verdict on the matter," he declared.

