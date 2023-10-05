If Ernest Addison says we are hooligans we will show him we are hooligans – Mahama Ayariga

Bawku Central MP, Mahama Ayariga

05.10.2023 LISTEN

The Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga has admitted the difficulty in trying to get Bank of Ghana (BoG) Governor Dr. Ernest Addison removed.

Regardless, he insists that Minority is determined to continue pushing to ensure the Governor resigns.

The Minority in Parliament on Tuesday, October 3, embarked on the #OccopyBoG protest to demand the resignation of the Central Bank’s Governor for what they described as gross mismanagement of BoG and illegal printing of money for government.

Speaking in an interview with international business website, Central Banking, Governor Dr. Ernest Addison said he will not resign from office.

According to him, it was needless for the Minority to protest like hooligans just to drum home their grievances.

“The demonstration yesterday was completely unnecessary. The Minority (MPs) in Parliament have many channels to channel their grievances in civilized societies, not through demonstrations in the streets as hooligans,” Dr. Ernest Addison said.

Speaking to Asempa FM on the ‘Ekosii sen’ programme on Thursday, October 5, Mahama Ayariga said the Minority will show the Central Bank Governor that indeed they are hooligans.

He stressed that the Minority would embark on a number of protests until the heat forces Dr. Ernest Addison to resign.

“In a democracy, we have the right to protest. We will continue protesting until he leaves the place. You haven’t seen how protests have caused people mightier than him to resign? Even some presidents have resigned because of protests so he shouldn’t think that he’s immune from the forceful impact of protest.

“He hasn’t seen the kind of protest that’s going to visit him. He himself will leave the place. He is calling us hooligans so we will show him we are hooligans,” Mahama Ayariga said.