Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1
05.10.2023 Headlines

If Ernest Addison says we are hooligans we will show him we are hooligans – Mahama Ayariga

Bawku Central MP, Mahama AyarigaBawku Central MP, Mahama Ayariga
05.10.2023 LISTEN

The Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga has admitted the difficulty in trying to get Bank of Ghana (BoG) Governor Dr. Ernest Addison removed.

Regardless, he insists that Minority is determined to continue pushing to ensure the Governor resigns.

The Minority in Parliament on Tuesday, October 3, embarked on the #OccopyBoG protest to demand the resignation of the Central Bank’s Governor for what they described as gross mismanagement of BoG and illegal printing of money for government.

Speaking in an interview with international business website, Central Banking, Governor Dr. Ernest Addison said he will not resign from office.

According to him, it was needless for the Minority to protest like hooligans just to drum home their grievances.

“The demonstration yesterday was completely unnecessary. The Minority (MPs) in Parliament have many channels to channel their grievances in civilized societies, not through demonstrations in the streets as hooligans,” Dr. Ernest Addison said.

Speaking to Asempa FM on the ‘Ekosii sen’ programme on Thursday, October 5, Mahama Ayariga said the Minority will show the Central Bank Governor that indeed they are hooligans.

He stressed that the Minority would embark on a number of protests until the heat forces Dr. Ernest Addison to resign.

“In a democracy, we have the right to protest. We will continue protesting until he leaves the place. You haven’t seen how protests have caused people mightier than him to resign? Even some presidents have resigned because of protests so he shouldn’t think that he’s immune from the forceful impact of protest.

“He hasn’t seen the kind of protest that’s going to visit him. He himself will leave the place. He is calling us hooligans so we will show him we are hooligans,” Mahama Ayariga said.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Bawku Central MP, Mahama Ayariga If Ernest Addison says we are hooligans we will show him we are hooligans – Maha...

2 hours ago

Improving teaching and learning must be Ghanas priority as we forge towards prosperous future – Mahama Improving teaching and learning must be Ghana’s priority as we forge towards pro...

2 hours ago

Family of UEW Level 300 student found dead in hostel rejects suicide claims Family of UEW Level 300 student found dead in hostel rejects suicide claims

2 hours ago

Disease outbreak looms asKadjebi Asaito public toilet overflows Disease outbreak looms as Kadjebi Asaito public toilet overflows 

2 hours ago

Akufo-Addo salute teachers Akufo-Addo salute teachers

2 hours ago

Depression, schizophrenia, other mental health sickness to be enrolled on NHIS Depression, schizophrenia, other mental health sickness to be enrolled on NHIS

2 hours ago

VR: Adaklu Tsrefe residents arrest three suspects for stealing ECG transformer V/R: Adaklu Tsrefe residents arrest three suspects for stealing ECG transformer 

2 hours ago

Teachers are backbone of our education system; we must support them – Mahama Teachers are backbone of our education system; we must support them – Mahama

3 hours ago

You will account for your stewardship one day in heaven, hell or prison – Prof. Gyampo to Dr. Addison You will account for your stewardship one day in heaven, hell or prison – Prof. ...

3 hours ago

Printing money does not make you owner of human life, human rights – Prof. Gyampo blasts Dr. Addison Printing money does not make you owner of human life, human rights – Prof. Gyamp...

Just in....
body-container-line