Bawumia observes limited voter registration exercise in Somanya

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has visited the Yilo Krobo Electoral Commission Municipal Office in Somanya, as part of his monitoring of the ongoing limited voter registration exercise.

A group of party supporters, including Dr Twum Barimah Koranteng, Mr Eric Tetteh, Mr Simon Kweku Tetteh, Mr Sammy Awuku, the Lower Manya Krobo Municipal Chief Executive, and others, were with him.

He called upon all eligible citizens throughout the country, particularly the younger generation, to actively engage in the electoral process and exercise their right to vote in the upcoming Elections 2024.

He also expressed concern over reports of alleged efforts to register minors.

The Electoral Commission commenced nationwide voter registration in all 268 district offices, with the aim of registering eligible Ghanaians who have turned 18 or older between September 12 to October 2, 2023.

