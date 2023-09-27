ModernGhana logo
Bono East: Fetish priest commits suicide after killing wife at Yeji on suspicion of cheating

Solomon Mbalegon, a fetish priest at Parambo, a suburb of Yeji in the Pru East District of Bono East Region has committed suicide.

This is after the 62-year-old allegedly murdered his 25-year-old junior wife, Madam Nakoli Mbalegon.

The incidents happened last Thursday at the home of the Fetish priest and his wife at Yeji.

The suicide of Solomon Mbalegon has been confirmed by Mr. Yussif Sulemana, the Assemblyman for Parambo area.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency, Mr. Yussif Sulemana said information gathered indicates that the late fetish priest suspected her wife was having an affair.

He said after a recent misunderstanding on the suspected adultery, the fetish priest stabbed the wife multiple times, killing her in the process.

He later stabbed himself and also passed away.
The assemblyman who described the crime as heinous further urged residents to never go on the same path.

He disclosed that the incident had been reported to the Police for investigation.

Meanwhile, the bodies of the two deceased persons have been deposited at the St. Mathias Catholic Hospital at Yeji for preservation.

