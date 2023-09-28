Covenant Presby School holds sixteenth graduation and awards ceremony

On September 15, Covenant Presby School located at Dzorwulu in Accra held a remarkable event.

The institution, widely recognized for its commitment to providing quality education held its sixteenth annual graduation and awards ceremony.

The event was a profound landmark in the academic journey of the graduating class which comprises 64 students; 33 passed out from kindergarten 2 to basic one while 31 graduated from JHS to the SHS.

They were acknowledged for their hard work, perseverance, and resilience in the academic and co-curricular spheres.

Amidst the joy and laughter of proud parents, guardians, colleagues, teachers and innumerable well-wishers, the graduating class, decorated in their graduation gowns, marched into the school's expansive auditorium.

In support of the event's theme, "Promoting Excellence Through Determination and Hard Work," Mr. Felix Akuffo-Badoo, the immediate past head of the Test Administration Division of the West Africa Examination Council, addressed the gathering.

Speaking as the guest speaker, his speech emphasized academic accomplishment, the importance of co-curricular activities, but most importantly, excellence, humility, and hard work—the cornerstones of values-oriented education imparted at Covenant Presby School.

Speaking about the previous Presbyterian schools' accomplishments, Mr. Akuffo-Badoo explained that one of their basic ideals was excellence, which was attained by perseverance and hard work.

While congratulating the graduates for succeeding in their academic endeavors, he challenged each of them to be committed to achieving excellence and honor through hard work.

He believed that this value should serve as a way to guide the graduates in their educational path as well as other endeavors to become a shining example in their various schools.

“For those of you passing out today, you have the duty of projecting the image of Covenant Presby School. When you move on from here, I challenge you to work hard and represent your schools at the National Maths and Science Quiz competition and also win the WAEC Excellence Awards at the National and International Levels, amongst others, through hard work,” he stated.

In her address, the headmistress of the school, Mrs. Evelyn Amoamah Antwi underlined the high standards of education that Covenant Presby School-Dzorwulu offers.

She delivered a speech that was rich in educational, moral, and life-guiding principles, emphasizing the need for perseverance, hard work and adherence to ethical standards.

These, she believes, are the keys to success in the nascent professional lives of the graduates.

In light of the event's theme, she emphasized the importance of discipline, hard work, integrity, and humility in her speech and urged the school children to take pride in these Presbyterian values, saying, "We need to constantly remind ourselves of these values because they play a crucial role in our quest to achieve academic excellence."

In concluding her inspirational address, Evelyn Antwi stated, “To my esteemed graduates of JHS Class of 2023 I believe you all have dreams I mean big dreams to nurture but remember you have to work towards them with all seriousness because the journey from here to senior high schools and to the university is not a smooth one but I’m confident that the foundation we have laid for you in Covenant Presby school has equipped you well enough to sail through your education and beyond”.