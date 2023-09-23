Over 30 outstanding Ghanaian advocates honored at 2023 Africa Peace Advocate Awards event

The second edition of the Africa Peace Advocate Awards event held recently celebrated the remarkable efforts of over 30 Ghanaian individuals who have dedicated themselves to promoting peace in their communities and beyond.

The event, which took place at the Pottersville Church International, East Legon Hills, Santoe in Accra on Thursday, September 21, 2023 brought together prominent figures, activists, and supporters of peace from across the nation. It was held under the theme: “Action for Africa Peace”

The Africa Peace Advocate Awards event aimed to acknowledge and honor Ghanaians who have utilized their platforms to create awareness, foster dialogue, and inspire action towards achieving lasting peace.

The recipients of the awards were selected based on their exceptional contributions and positive impact on society.

Among the distinguished awardees was Joseph Kobla Wemakor, a renowned journalist and peace advocate who has consistently used his media platform to highlight the importance of peaceful coexistence.

His unbiased reporting and commitment to promoting dialogue have played a significant role in resolving conflicts and fostering understanding among diverse communities.

Another notable recipient was Regina Asamoah, a young entrepreneur who founded an organization dedicated to empowering women and promoting peace through economic development.

Her initiatives have not only provided economic opportunities for marginalized communities but have also fostered unity and reconciliation among different ethnic groups.

The Africa Peace Advocate Awards event also recognized the efforts of organizations that have made significant contributions to peacebuilding in Ghana.

One such organization is the Pamcos Foundation, a non-governmental organization that has been at the forefront of peace education and conflict resolution. Their tireless efforts have helped bridge divides and promote peaceful coexistence among Ghanaians.

Addressing the noble gathering, the United Nations Eminent Peace Ambassador and Country Director for the International Association of World Peace Advocates, Dr. Samuel Ben Owusu, reminded the honorees about the significance of the honor and charged them to be resolute, committed to work, and vigorously utilize their various platforms to advocate for peace, development, and progress for the betterment of all within the African continent.

“We are not just going to honor you with awards. It’s for work. We need you. Ghana needs you. Africa needs you. We need you to use your platforms to speak to bring about change”.

During the event, the awardees expressed their gratitude for the recognition and emphasized the importance of continued efforts towards peacebuilding.

They called for increased collaboration, dialogue, and inclusivity in order to address the root causes of conflicts and create a more harmonious society.

The Africa Peace Advocate Award event served as a platform to inspire and encourage Ghanaians to actively participate in promoting peace within their communities. By recognizing the achievements of these remarkable individuals and organizations, the event aimed to inspire others to take action and make a positive difference in their society.

As Ghana continues its journey towards a more peaceful and prosperous future, the Africa Peace Advocate Award event serves as a reminder of the power of individuals and organizations to effect change and build a society rooted in peace, unity, and understanding.

Below is the list of the awardees:

1. Mrs. Rev. Dr. Joy Owusu

2. Dr. Bright Okoh

3. Lady Rev. Mrs. Martha Frimpong Boateng

4. Rita Esionam Garglo

5. Dr. Chester Bonnako

6. Ms. Harriet Nartey

7. Ms. Edna Bruce Cudjoe

8. Ms. Regina Asamoah

9. Apostle Abraham Lamptey

10. Hon. Dr. Mrs. Hanna Louisa Bisiw-Kotei

11. Fiifi Pratt

12. Mr. Gilbert Aggrey Abeiku

13. Nana Ama Anima Tutuwaa I

14. Dr. Nana Enyinfua III

15. Mrs. Theresa Tawiah Anang

16. Rev. Dr. Victor Anang

17. Pamela Agyapomaa Anokye

18. May Adaeze Chinda

19. Ms. Emmaline Dartey

20. Rev. Nelly Deladem

21. Mrs. Yvonne Antonio

22. Capt. Nii Kojo Nseni Mankattah

23. Ms. Cecilia Agyeiwaa

24. Anokyewaaba Serwaa

25. Ms. Valentina Ofori Afriyie

26. Mr. Philip Danquah

27. Joseph Kobla Wemakor

28. Nana Okogyeaman Oprepeh X

Source:IAWPA