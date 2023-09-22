President Akufo-Addo has made a passionate appeal to the international community to provide support to Africa in its struggling battle against terrorism in the Sahel region and the disturbing trend of coups d'état that have plagued the continent.

President Akufo-Addo said this during his address at the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly held in New York.

In his speech, he emphasised the dire consequences of instability in the Sahel, which has led to significant political and economic burdens on West African nations.

According to him, the rampant terrorist activities in the Sahel have resulted in the loss of vast territories by several countries in the region.

He added that coups have become misguided attempts to address the threats facing nations across the continent.

President Akufo-Addo stressed the importance of international support for regional and continental organisations in Africa to address these challenges.

He stated, “Instability in the Sahel and widespread terrorist activities have put West African countries under severe political pressure and economic strain.

“Several countries in the region have lost vast stretches of territory to the rampaging terrorists. Coup d’états have reemerged as what some mistakenly hope would be the solution to the threats that confront their nations.”

Drawing attention to history, President Akufo-Addo reminded the world of the critical role played by Africans during the Second World War in defence of Europe and its allies.

He underscored that the sacrifices made by Africans during that time contributed to resetting the world on the path of peace and prosperity, which many nations continue to enjoy to this day.

“We, in the West African Region, are trying as best as we can, under the very trying conditions we face, to deal with the situation. We are convinced that the conflicts that continue to plague our continent and our Region, in particular, would be more satisfactorily resolved if the international community was to support, not undermine, the efforts of our regional and continental organisations to deal with them," he stated.

He added, “Africans fought and died in the Second World War in defence of Europe and her Allies, who reset the world towards the path of peace and prosperity that their nations and citizens have enjoyed for decades now. It is surely time for the world to reciprocate in our time of need.”