15,891 accidents recorded in Ghana as of August ending, 1,433 lives lost – NRSA boss reveals

The Acting Director General of the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA), Ing. David Osafo Adonteng has provided an update on the number of accidents recorded in the country this year.

Speaking at the launch of the 2023 ‘Stop, Think, & Drive’ Road Safety Campaign by Vivo Energy Ghana in partnership with NRSA and Transporters, he said as of the end of August, 15,891 accidents had been recorded in the country.

In a breakdown of the numbers, Ing. David Osafo Adonteng said 7,202 of the accidents involved private vehicles, 5,238 involved commercial vehicles, with motorcycle accidents accounting for 3,453.

These accidents according to the NRSA boss have resulted in the deaths of 1,433 as of the end of August.

Raising concern about the data, Ing. David Osafo Adonteng said it is the reason the ‘Stop, Think, & Drive’ Road Safety Campaign by Vivo Energy Ghana is very important.

He said the National Road Safety Authority will continue to partner with Vivo Energy Ghana to campaign against road accidents and train commercial drivers to be responsible behind the wheel.

He admonished drivers in the country to be concerned about the lives of passengers and ensure they change their attitude when on road to avoid accidents.

“Do we want more people to die? If we don’t change our attitude, stop drunk driving, and exhibit a good attitude we will witness the worst numbers by the end of the year.

“I’m convinced that if we change our attitude on the road the number of accidents will reduce and we won’t be losing lives,” Ing. David Osafo Adonteng said.

The Acting Director General of the National Road Safety Authority continued, “Do better after today and take responsibility when you are behind the wheel on the road. Always stop, think, before you drive.”

The 2023 ‘Stop, Think, & Drive’ Road Safety Campaign by Vivo Energy Ghana is expected to reach over 1,000 high-risk commercial drivers and motorcyclists across the Greater Accra, Ashanti, Western, and Eastern Regions of Ghana.

The campaign aims to foster a culture where responsible driving becomes the way of life for every driver in the country.