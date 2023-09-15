We are fed up with Adwoa Safo’s gimmicks; we won’t take it anymore – NPP Dome Kwabenya Secretary

15.09.2023 LISTEN

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Constituency Secretary for Dome-Kwabenya, Theophilus Larbi has indicated that although the apology of Member of Parliament (MP) Sarah Adwoa Safo will be accepted, it does not change the fact that she has failed to look out for her people.

Speaking to Starr FM, he said the apology from the MP is a repetition of past charades just to court the sympathy of the Constituents in her bid to go for re-election.

According to Theophilus Larbi, the people of Dome-Kwabenya are fed up with the gimmicks of Sarah Adwoa Safo and won’t give her another chance in Parliament regardless of her apology.

“It’s a gimmick. It has been a normal thing she has been doing all along. This is her third term, every term she comes to the delegates and does the same thing. This time it has gone to social media and all over the place because what she did is so serious. When it wasn’t serious and it was within the constituency she apologised to the delegates every year. I mean it’s a normal gimmick. We are fed-up, we are not taking it anymore,” the NPP Constituency Secretary for Dome-Kwabenya said.

Theophilus Larbi added, “For an MP to vacate your seat for this long time for Parliament to sit on your case and about declaring your seat vacant, do you think it is normal? No it is not normal, we are just lucky the seat wasn’t declared vacant because the times she was not in anything could have happened to the Dome-Kwabenya seat.”

Sarah Adwoa Safo on Thursday, September 14, apologised to the ruling New Patriotic Party and the people of Dome-Kwabenya in a recorded video shared on various social media platforms and carried by traditional media.

She apologised for her long absence from Parliament which left the people of Dome-Kwabenya unrepresented in Parliament.