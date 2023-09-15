TV3, Onua TV, Starr FM, Daily Graphic, others named in Fourth Estate's exposé

The Fourth Estate, a non-profit investigative journalism project of the Media Foundation for West Africa has exposed questionable practices in the promotion of traditional herbal medicine in Ghana.

The exposé which was released on Thursday, September 16, 2023, titled "Dangerous Endorsements: Exposé On Traditional Medicine Endorsement In Ghana" highlights lapses in the regulation and marketing of herbal medicine in the country.

The Fourth Estate team conducted an investigation into advertisement for MaCoFa Herbal Mixture, a concoction made from mixing popular soft drinks in Ghana (malt, coke and fanta) on some broadcast and print media houses in four regions. This concoction was labeled as a potent herbal medicine that claimed to cure menstrual-related problems, infertility, impotence and increase libido.

Operating under the guise of a fictitious manufacturing entity known as Krodwoa Herbal Enterprise, the team engaged an undercover reporter who approached the Traditional Medicine Practice Council (TMPC), responsible for licensing traditional medicine practitioners and their places of practice.

The TMPC official requested a fee of ¢870 Ghana cedis for the license, which included charges for training and premises inspection. However, the council did not conduct any training or inspect the premises before issuing the license. Furthermore, it took seven months to receive the license, despite the initial promise of one month.

Further investigation revealed that the Fourth Estate contacted top media houses to advertise the MaCoFa Herbal Mixture.

Greater Accra region

The undercover team approached Onua TV, a subsidiary of Media General Limited, and the management agreed to advertise the product without demanding mandatory approval from the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA). They charged Gh¢1,600 for a 3-day ad run. Onua TV presenter read a Live Presenter Mention (LPM) on TV and social media platforms. The team also approached TV3, a popular English-speaking sister TV station of Media General Limited, who recommended a "Squeeze Back" advertisement on their morning program, New Day, for Gh¢2,700 without FDA approval.

On radio, MaCoFa Herbal Mixture was advertised on Star FM and Angel FM for ¢1,400 and ¢1,000 cedis respectively. In both cases, the products were advertised without FDA approval.

Ashanti Region:

Oyerepa TV and radio featured MaCoFa Herbal Mixture on the mid-afternoon Domestic Dispute Resolution Show, broadcasting it live on their official Facebook page. Notably, the station expanded upon the stated remedies of the herbal mixture, potentially misleading the public.

Western region:

The Fourth Estate's investigation revealed that MaCoFa Herbal Mixture was advertised on Skype Power at a fee of ¢400 per week, all without any verification of the product's safety or efficacy.

Vota Region:

Volta Star Radio, an original station of the state-owned Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, promoted MaCoFa Herbal Mixture for a week at a cost of ¢150, disregarding the FDA's mandatory approvals.

Print Media:

The Fourth Estate also advertised MaCoFa Herbal Mixture in Ghana's largest newspaper, The Daily Graphic, at a rate of ¢1,500 per quarter page. A few months later, The Daily Graphic published an editorial addressing the issue of fake drugs and the role of regulators.

Most media houses implicated in the promotion of MaCoFa Herbal Mixture did not respond to requests for comments by The Fourth Estate. The Ghana Broadcasting Corporation notably denied any involvement in broadcasting the MaCoFa advertisement, despite evidence to the contrary, including a recording of the show and a receipt of payment for the ad placement.

However, not all media outlets turned a blind eye to regulatory compliance. Adom FM, Ghanaian Times, and Peace FM insisted on FDA approval before endorsing MaCoFa Herbal Mixture, demonstrating a commitment to public safety.