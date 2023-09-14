ModernGhana logo
14.09.2023

REGSEC warn residents of Nsawam Adoagyiri to adhere to Public Order Act

REGSEC warn residents of Nsawam Adoagyiri to adhere to Public Order Act
14.09.2023

Eastern Regional Security Council (REGSEC) has warned residents of Nsawam Adoagyiri and its environs to respect and adhere stringently to the Public Order Act in order to avoid the wrath of the state.

This follows a shooting incident in August at Nsawam Adoagyiri which resulted in the death of three persons and led to the hospitalization of five others.

Speaking with journalists after visiting the bereaved families on Thursday, Eastern Regional Minister and REGSEC Chairman, Seth Kwame Acheampong, said that residents must get in touch with the Ghana Police Service (GPS) before holding any special events of any sort.

“We are enforcing the public order act and we are asking the people within this municipality to respect the public order act in particular in taking steps in respect of subsections 1 to 5,” Acheampong said.

“We are saying that each and every person that decides to hold a special event must get in touch with the appropriate state institution which is the Ghana Police Service and give them notice as the law stipulates. We expect all and sundry to abide by these enactments. We expect every person to abide by these rules.”

Acheampong also said that the police were yet to make any arrests with regard to the disturbance which led to the killing of three people.

Meanwhile, Member of Parliament for the area, Frank Annoh Dompreh, has called on both factions to remain calm and ensure peace prevails in the area.

“We should give peace a chance. But ordinarily, my people are peaceful. There was a cause to it and we must all be seen to be addressing that. I am happy that the regional minister has taken the matter up. The signals were on the wall so we shouldn’t take things for granted. We should just beef up security and I am sure we will come on top of the situation,” Dompreh said.

“I am a very sad man because we are beginning to get development projects that we have never experienced in many years and all of a sudden this came in. But I am sure we will deal with it. The feedback is very encouraging. So we will continuously appeal to residents and the youth that in the case of extreme provocation they should still exercise restraint.”

