Binduri: Actionaid Ghana trains 40 youth with skills to minimise urban migration

Some 40 youth in the Binduri District of the Upper East Region have become llĺĺĺentrepreneurs after acquiring various skills from a vocational training program organized for them by ActionAid Ghana.

The entrepreneurial training program was aimed at empowering the youth to set up their own jobs to improve to become self-sufficient.

They were trained in soap making, tiling, rearing, mobile phone repairs and satellite installation with funding support from Medicor Foundation under a project dubbed "Providing Employment Opportunities for Young People in Ghana."

The selection of beneficiaries was done with the community leaders playing key roles to ensure that persons with physical challenges and women were given priority.

Addressing the beneficiaries at Bazua, Alhassan sulemana, the Upper East Regional Programme Manager of ActionAid Ghana said the youth are empowered to establish and create jobs opportunities for the jobless.

He called on the youth to boldly take advantage of the interventions to enable them to contribute to the fast emerging green economy, which is the new order.

The Rep of the DCE for Binduri applauded ActionAid for supporting the assembly always.

He advised the beneficiaries to make actionaid Ghana proud by making sure their skills are put to good use.

Abugri Akudugu who was trained in Mobile Phone repairs and Satellite Installation said he felt rescued from poverty after having the opportunity to acquire his new skills.

Sumaila Rabiatu, a university graduate, said she had acquired from the training skills in soap making that will keep her employed.

The beneficiaries thanked ActionAid for the support always and pledged to take their skills seriously to benefit their families.

Atubugri Simon Atule
Atubugri Simon Atule

Upper East Regional Correspondent Page: AtubugriSimonAtule

