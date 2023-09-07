ModernGhana logo
‘Akufo-Addo built over 140 courts under his regime; giving judges jobs to do makes sense’ — Titus Glover 'humbles' Mahama on judiciary allegations

Nii Titus-Glover, a former Member of Parliament (MP) for Tema East has strongly criticized former President John Dramani Mahama over his recent criticism of the Judiciary.

In a spirited defence, Titus-Glover backed the judicial appointments made by President Nana Akufo-Addo noting the importance of having judges to fill the newly constructed courts dotted across the country.

The controversy began when former President Mahama addressed NDC lawyers during a meeting last Sunday, and accused President Akufo-Addo of appointing 80 to 100 judges with affiliations to the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

“Our lawyers, some of you must be prepared to go onto the bench. I know that some of you have very lucrative legal practices you will not want to leave and go onto the bench. But you can see what the current President has done, he appointed the largest number of judges onto the bench. More than 80 towards hundred and counting,” Mahama said.

The numerous appointments by President Akufo-Addo was an attempt to shield the NPP from accountability when it goes to opposition.

Mahama remarked, "He’s packed the court and we know that they’ve packed the court because they want to avoid accountability after they have left office. So all manner of people who have been known to be partisan, to have been executives of their party who are in the legal profession have been leapfrogged onto the Superior courts and other places."

In reaction to Mahama's claims on Peace FM’s “Kokrokoo” morning show monitored by ModernGhana News, Nii Titus-Glover challenged the former President's assertions, highlighting the procedures for the appointment of judges.

He emphasized that individuals appointed to the bench must possess high moral standing, have at least 15 years of legal experience, and receive recommendations from various sources, including the Bar Council, the Chief Justice, and the Executive.

He said,"I'm told that the Bar Council can recommend, the Chief Justice can recommend and the Executive can also recommend."

Titus-Glover also pointed out that the Akufo-Addo administration had constructed over 100 courts during its tenure, compared to the three courts he claimed were only built during Mahama's administration.

This substantial increase in the number of courts, he argued, necessitated the appointment of more judges to serve in these facilities to bring justice delivery to the doorsteps of the people.

"If we have built 140 courts, won't you populate it? You need to populate it and give them jobs to do, but there are processes in the appointment of Judges from the High Court to the Court of Appeal and to the Supreme Court.

“Is my big brother saying he doesn't know this? Didn't he adopt these processes when he was President?" Titus-Glover quizzes.

